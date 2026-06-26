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Bucks' Kyle Kuzma: More usage incoming?

By RotoWire Staff
1 min read
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Kuzma (Achilles) could take on a larger offensive role after Milwaukee pivoted toward a rebuild, though he also profiles as a logical trade candidate, Amir Mortameni of SI.com reports.

The veteran forward is one of the few proven scorers remaining on the roster following the Giannis Antetokounmpo trade and could help ease the transition for rookies Brayden Burries and Nate Ament if he stays with the team. However, his expiring contract could make him an appealing target for contenders before the trade deadline.

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