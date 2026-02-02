Bagley (back) accounted for 15 points (7-8 FG, 1-1 3Pt), six rebounds, two assists, one steal and one block across 19 minutes in Sunday's 116-112 win over the Kings.

Bagley made his first appearance since Jan. 19 after being sidelined due to an illness and a thoracic strain. Though he typically handles a reserve role, Bagley moved into the starting five in his return while top center Alex Sarr (calf) sat out. Though Bagley was a highly efficient scorer during his time on the court, he ended up sitting out the final 16 minutes of the game while the Wizards leaned more heavily on their second unit to finish out the contest. If Sarr remains out for Tuesday's game against the 31-18 Knicks, expect Bagley to start and take on a greater minutes load, since the 13-35 Wizards won't be as incentivized to bench starters like they did against another non-contending team in the 12-39 Kings.