Mavericks' Marvin Bagley: Questionable for Friday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Bagley (shoulder) is questionable for Friday's game against the Spurs.
Bagley was a late addition to the injury report for Dallas. The Mavericks are going to be very shorthanded Friday, and Moussa Cisse could be asked to step into an expanded role.
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