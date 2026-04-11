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Bagley (shoulder) won't return to Friday's game against the Spurs, Mike Curtis of The Dallas Morning News reports. He'll finish with two points (1-4 FG, 0-2 3Pt), one rebound and one assist in eight minutes.

Bagley logged eight minutes in the first quarter but won't return for the remainder of the game due to a left shoulder impingement, which previously cost him three straight games. He should be considered questionable for Sunday's regular-season finale against the Bulls until Dallas offers an update on his status.

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