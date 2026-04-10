Mavericks' Marvin Bagley: Cleared to play Friday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Bagley (shoulder) is available for Friday's game against the Spurs.
Bagley drew the questionable tag for Friday's game due to a shoulder injury. He was cleared to play after going through pregame warmups, and he'll likely remain in the Mavericks' starting lineup due to the absence of Daniel Gafford (shoulder). Bagley started against the Suns on Wednesday, when he played 26 minutes and finished with 20 points, eight rebounds, two assists and one block in a 112-107 loss.
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