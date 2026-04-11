Mavericks' Marvin Bagley: Questionable to return Friday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Bagley is questionable to return to Friday's game against the Spurs due to left shoulder impingement, Grant Afseth of DallasHoopsJournal.com reports.
Bagley was on the injury report prior to Friday's game due to a shoulder injury, though it's unclear whether he aggravated the injury. Dwight Powell and Moussa Cisse are in line for expanded roles if Bagley is unable to return.
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