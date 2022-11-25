Wizards head coach Wes Unseld Jr. said the Morris (ankle) was a limited participant in Friday's shootaround and will likely be a game-time decision against the Heat, Josh Robbins of The Athletic reports.

Morris has missed the last two games due to the ankle issue, and it remains to be seen if he'll return to action for Friday's game at Miami. If Morris can go, he'll presumably rejoin the starting lineup, otherwise Jordan Goodwin figures to draw another start at point guard.