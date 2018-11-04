Wizards' Otto Porter: Questionable vs. Knicks
Porter (toe) did not practice Saturday and is considered questionable to play Sunday against the Knicks, Candace Buckner of the Washington Post reports.
Porter suffered the injury Friday against the Thunder. It forced him out the game, and while he was able to return, he finished with just eight points in 16 minutes of action. As of Sunday afternoon, his chances of playing Sunday look to be in serious jeopardy, but the team will likely wait until closer to tip-off for a final evaluation.
