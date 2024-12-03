Baldwin has been ruled out for Tuesday's matchup versus the Cavaliers due to right ankle soreness.
Baldwin was a late scratch for Tuesday's NBA Cup matchup, though his absence shouldn't cause any waves in the club's rotation. Across 11 regular-season appearances, the 22-year-old has averaged 2.3 points across 5.1 minutes per game. His next chance to suit up will come Thursday against Dallas.
More News
-
Wizards' Patrick Baldwin: Hits four threes vs. Celtics•
-
Wizards' Patrick Baldwin: Joins first unit•
-
Wizards' Patrick Baldwin: Double-doubles in loss•
-
Wizards' Patrick Baldwin: Recalled to NBA•
-
Wizards' Patrick Baldwin: Back in starting lineup•
-
Wizards' Patrick Baldwin: Headed to bench Wednesday•