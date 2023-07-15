Baldwin won't play in Saturday's Summer League game against Chicago, Josh Robbins of The Athletic reports.
Baldwin was dealt to the Wizards from the Warriors, along with Jordan Poole, in exchange for Chris Paul. The second-year forward will likely compete for a depth role in Washington but will cede some Summer League opportunities to other young players on the roster Saturday.
