Holmes (shoulder) will not play Friday against the Bulls.
Holmes was initially doubtful, but he'll miss his sixth straight contest. Consider him doubtful for Sunday's game against the Heat.
More News
-
Wizards' Richaun Holmes: Unlikely to play Friday•
-
Wizards' Richaun Holmes: Not playing Wednesday•
-
Wizards' Richaun Holmes: Listed doubtful for Wednesday•
-
Wizards' Richaun Holmes: Confirmed out for Tuesday•
-
Wizards' Richaun Holmes: Doubtful vs. Indiana•
-
Wizards' Richaun Holmes: Unlikely to return Tuesday•