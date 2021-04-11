Westbrook mustered 17 points (6-17 FG, 0-4 3Pt, 5-8 FT), 14 assists, 11 rebounds and a steal across 33 minutes in Saturday's loss against the Suns.

Westbrook posted a triple-double for the fourth game in a row, and while the star point guard has always been capable of filling out the stat sheet on any given night, he's been absolutely impressive over the last few weeks and has recorded 12 triple-doubles over his last 16 appearances. Westbrook is now just 13 triple-doubles away from tying Oscar Robertson's career mark of 181.