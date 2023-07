Rollins (foot surgery) will play and start in Saturday's Summer League opener against the Pacers, Josh Robbins of The Athletic reports.

Rollins underwent season-ending surgery in early February and was part of the Jordan Poole and Chris Paul trade a few weeks ago, being sent from Golden State to Washington. He appeared in just 12 games as a rookie with the Warriors last season but logged just 5.2 minutes per game. He'll likely be a key contributor for the Wizards' Summer League squad.