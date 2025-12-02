Wizards' Sharife Cooper: Another absence coming
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Cooper (calf) will not play Tuesday against the 76ers.
Cooper will miss a second straight game Tuesday. He hasn't been apart of Washington's rotation, so his absence doesn't have many fantasy implications.
