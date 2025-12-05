site: fantasynews | arena: nba | pageType: stories |
Wizards' Sharife Cooper: Out again
By
RotoWire Staff
•
1 min read
Cooper (calf) won't play in Saturday's game against Atlanta.
Cooper has been ruled out for a fourth straight game. The 24-year-old guard doesn't possess a rotation spot, so his absence has minimal impact.
