Young finished Thursday's 136-131 overtime loss to the Magic with 15 points (5-7 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 3-3 FT), three rebounds and six assists in 21 minutes.

Young has played just three games with the Wizards this season, and while his numbers remain subpar for his standards, at least he was efficient in this OT loss. Perhaps the most encouraging tidbit out of this game is the fact that he played more than 21 minutes for the first time since joining Washington, which should bode well for his chances of seeing more minutes in the coming weeks -- or at least until the Wizards decide to start shutting down their regular starters.