Barton registered 13 points (5-10 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 1-2 FT), seven rebounds, seven assists and one steal over 29 minutes during Wednesday's 113-105 loss to Miami.

Barton scored in double figures for the first time since Nov. 10 against Dallas, and he also dished out a season-high seven dimes. The Memphis product has struggled to consistently produce of late, as he was averaging 4.8 points, 2.0 rebounds and 1.6 assists in his last five contests prior to Wednesday's clash.