Riley is in the Wizards' starting lineup against the Hornets on Saturday.

With Kris Middleton (foot) sidelined, Riley will enter the Wizards' starting lineup for the first time in his NBA career. Riley has averaged 7.4 points, 2.6 rebounds and 0.9 assists over 18.6 minutes per game over his last nine outings, but Saturday presents an opportunity for the rookie first-rounder to earn a larger role for himself in the Wizards' rotation.