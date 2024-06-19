The Rams navigated a rebuilding phase to finish 10-7 after a 3-6 start. While they faced a setback with a 24-23 loss to the Lions in the wild-card round, there's still plenty of reason for optimism. The team's offensive prowess was driven by rising stars such as rookie wide receiver Puka Nacua and second-year running back Kyren Williams as both earned Pro Bowl nods and second-team AP All-Pro honors.

Below the CBS Sports Fantasy staff will take a look into the Rams' entire team outlook including changes to the top of the depth chart that matter for Fantasy, a burning question for Fantasy Football managers that needs to be answered, a review of their draft class, strength of schedule, and individual player outlooks for all of the notable Rams players who may end up on your Fantasy rosters.

Rams 2024 lineup changes



1/1/2024 Week 1 2024 (proj) QB Matthew Stafford Matthew Stafford RB Kyren Williams Kyren Williams WR Cooper Kupp Cooper Kupp WR Puka Nacua Puka Nacua WR Demarcus Robinson Demarcus Robinson TE Tyler Higbee Colby Parkinson

Burning question: What can Puka Nacua and Kyren Williams do for an encore?

Nacua shattered the single-season rookie reception record with 105 catches in 2023. Just 15 more receptions in 2024 would set a record for second-year players. Alongside his 1,486 yards, an NFL rookie record, Nacua displayed remarkable talent. Cooper Kupp, despite playing just 12 games last season, tallied 737 yards and five touchdowns on 59 receptions. His return to full health in 2024 might affect Nacua's targets. While both receivers could thrive, exceeding 1,000 yards each seems unlikely. Williams rushed for 1,114 yards and 12 touchdowns in just 11 starts last year. However, the addition of third-round pick Blake Corum may alter the running back dynamic, as could a foot injury that caused Williams to miss time at OTAs. The Boston Scott signing adds depth, and he could potentially earn a role as a third-down back, reducing Williams' reception total.

2024 NFL Draft class

Rams 2024 schedule

Rams 2024 player outlooks



QB Matthew Stafford

At 36 years old, this might be Stafford's last shot at being a quality Fantasy option. His past two seasons have been very up-and-down but he finished 2023 with 23.4 Fantasy points per game in his final seven when both he and his O-line were healthy. He, like Fantasy managers, benefited from the ascension of Puka Nacua, plus he's got supreme confidence in Cooper Kupp. If he can keep that momentum going with a unit that added guard Jonah Jackson to better protect him, then there's potential for another good season. Shootouts in the NFC West would further pad his stats. Best of all, Stafford is nowhere close to being drafted as a top-12 Fantasy passer, making him an outrageous bargain pick as either a late-round backup in one-QB leagues or a sneaky-good No. 2 QB after the first 15 passers in Superflex/two-QB leagues.

QB Jimmy Garoppolo

After bottoming out with the Raiders last year, Garoppolo will be the backup to Matthew Stafford with the Rams. We've seen enough of Garoppolo to know he's capable of helping a team win when he's surrounded by good talent, so it's possible he could be a solid Fantasy option if he ever played in place of Stafford. However, Garoppolo's rarely been an accurate passer on throws of 15-plus air yards, so banking on him to be as good as Stafford wouldn't be wise. You could take Garoppolo with one of your last picks in two-QB leagues as a handcuff to Stafford.

RB Kyren Williams

Williams should have the opportunity to try and replicate his breakout campaign from a year ago, which is why he's being drafted as a top-10 RB in Round 2, but injury issues, a prized rookie and a treacherous track record for Rams RBs are concerning. Williams missed spring practices with a foot issue seemingly caused by extreme workouts. The third-year back has now suffered four injuries to his feet or ankles since entering the NFL. When he does return he'll have to fend off losing touches to rookie Blake Corum, who was the ballyhooed feature back for Michigan for two seasons. Lastly, Williams was the first running back to total at least 1,000 yards under Rams coach Sean McVay since Todd Gurley, who happened to be the last Rams rusher to total 1,000-plus yards in consecutive seasons (2018-19). Williams was amazing in 2023, leading RBs in touches per game (21.7) and finishing top four in total touchdowns (15), yards per rush (5.0) and PPR points per game (21.2). If the workload is there and he stays healthy, he should be awesome, but those aren't promised given the developments over past few months. If you do draft him, you'll probably feel better if you also nab Corum in Round 8 before other hawkeyed Fantasy managers think to get him.

RB Blake Corum

If you watched any Michigan football over the past two seasons, you saw why the Rams drafted Corum. A physical power back with consecutive years over 1,250 rush yards and at least 18 rushing touchdowns, Corum proved capable in running in any system while breaking tackles and picking up chunks of yardage at a time. He was a solid pass blocker and not a bad receiver even though his opportunities were limited, but his strength is in his vision and his cuts. In many ways he's a lot like Kyren Williams, whom he'll try to swipe touches from this season. We've seen Williams suffer multiple injuries throughout his short career, and if it happens again Corum could be at the helm of a very good offense with lots of touches (he worked as the starter in OTAs with Williams sidelined in May). He's a priority pick in Round 9 of redraft leagues (a round sooner if you want to back up Williams), and he's also worthy of an early second-round pick in rookie-only drafts.

WR Puka Nacua

The keys to Nacua's breakout last year were his outstanding route running, his timing with Matthew Stafford and his penchant for taking advantage of both Cooper Kupp's absences and Kupp's ability to draw double coverage. Understandably, Nacua's numbers were better without Kupp (13.0 targets and 23.8 PPR points per game in Weeks 1 through 4) than with Kupp (8.5 targets and 15.7 PPR points per game from Week 5 on). That should set a realistic expectation on what to count on from Nacua in his second season, which frankly is still quite excellent considering the lack of elite-tier receivers in Fantasy. It helps that the Rams offense might be even better this year considering their O-line enhancements and Stafford entering the season healthy. Not only should Nacua get picked well before Kupp, but he's in the conversation as a late-Round 1 pick in PPR redraft leagues; he's more of a Round 2 pick in half- and non-PPR.

WR Cooper Kupp

Is one bad, injury-plagued season enough to downgrade or even ignore Kupp? In the two seasons prior, Kupp averaged 25.3 and 22.4 PPR points per game in what were golden seasons as Matthew Stafford's unquestioned top receiver. The situation has obviously changed with Puka Nacua becoming a prominent target, but Kupp still saw 7.9 targets per game from Week 5 on, and that includes a Week 11 game he left early. Kupp also had an edge over Nacua in red-zone targets and avoided tackle rate in that span and scored just as many receiving touchdowns (five). Where Kupp lagged was in explosiveness, where Nacua clearly looked like the fresher player, which wasn't at all surprising since Nacua is roughly eight years younger and wasn't hurt like Kupp was. If Kupp can get through the preseason without any setbacks and perhaps some glowing reports, he shapes up to be among the best bounce-back candidates in Fantasy. Count on him as a WR2 worth a third-round pick in PPR redraft, and a fourth-rounder in non-PPR.

WR Demarcus Robinson

In the Rams' last five meaningful games of 2023, Robinson averaged 12.9 PPR points on 5.7 targets. That's outstanding, especially for a third receiver. L.A. brought Robinson back this offseason and appear ready to let him work as the third option again. The Rams might trust him but Fantasy managers won't be since Robinson's track record has been much more bust than boom. He's actually a good late-round pick in Best Ball drafts since he should have a few big games this year, but those will be tough to predict, which is why it's reasonable for Robinson to go undrafted in all other formats.

WR Jordan Whittington

A sixth-round pick of the Rams, Whittington received some positive reviews in early OTAs from beat reporters for his ability to catch the football away from his body and play with good quickness. Both were traits of his at Texas, where he caught 92 passes in his final two seasons, but scored just twice. Whittington does have injury concerns dating back to his high school days -- he even left the combine early with a hamstring issue -- but he does have some solid traits that the Rams have been known to value. He's worth a final-round pick in deeper rookie-only drafts.

TE Tyler Higbee

Higbee's 2024 season is very much up in the air after the veteran suffered a torn ACL and MCL in the Rams' playoff loss at Detroit in January. Coach Sean McVay expects Higbee to begin the year on the physically unable to perform list, and it's unknown when or if he'll come off the list to contribute for the Rams. If you want to roster Higbee in case he comes back late in the year and contributes, you can probably add him to an IR spot on your roster after your draft.

TE Colby Parkinson

The Rams added Parkinson in free agency this offseason, a curious move considering he was rarely a full-time player for the Seahawks through his first four NFL seasons. The reality is that Parkinson is not just a capable blocker but also an underrated target in the passing game with quickness rarely seen from guys 6-foot-7 and 250 pounds. There probably isn't much room for Parkinson to have more than a nominal role in the offense, but he is a talented player who could be schemed open against smaller defenders (which is basically everybody). He's worth a final-round flier in TE-premium leagues.

K Joshua Karty

Karty is expected to be the Rams' primary placekicker this season. At Stanford, Karty made all but one of 73 extra points and hit 85% of all his field goals including 78% of those from 40 or more yards. He was also 8 of 15 on kicks of 50-plus yards. Given the explosive Rams offense, there's a decent chance Karty could matter as a high-volume kicker. Keep him in mind with your last pick, especially since the Rams will begin the season at Detroit in what should be a high-scoring game.

Rams DST

The Rams DST wasn't particularly good last year when it had Aaron Donald, so expectations aren't very high in its first season without him. Los Angeles did bulk up their front in the draft, adding Florida State duo Jared Verse and Braden Fiske. That should at least keep the team's pass rush serviceable. The secondary has been rebuilt with star cornerback Tre'Davious White joining the unit. It's a nice squad, but not one expected to blast off in 2024, and because they play at Detroit in Week 1 before facing the Cardinals and 49ers, odds are no one will draft this DST. Maybe they'll be useful as a one-week replacement in season.