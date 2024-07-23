NFL training camps are open, the NFL preseason begins on Aug. 1 and the NFL Kickoff Game between the Chiefs and Ravens is set for Sept. 5. That makes now the perfect time to begin your 2024 Fantasy football draft prep. Having a reliable Fantasy football draft guide can help you build strong 2024 Fantasy football lineups capable of competing for a championship. Wide receivers are more productive than ever and having a roster loaded with pass-catchers is a must, particularly if you're in a PPR league.

Who should you select when faced with a choice at the top of the draft like CeeDee Lamb, Tyreek Hill or Justin Jefferson, and who can you steal late to help build depth?

Top 2024 Fantasy football picks

The Fantasy football draft bible features 2024 Fantasy football sleepers from White, including:

Jaleel McLaughlin, RB, Denver Broncos: The undrafted rookie out of Youngstown State was pretty far off the radar entirely during his rookie season, but he managed to carve out a role for himself in Denver early on and was extremely productive when called upon. He averaged 5.4 yards per carry and also caught 31 of the 26 targets that came his way, and now he's well on his way to a more prominent role in a rebuilding Broncos offense.

"He finished the year as RB46 in PPR despite never seeing more than 40% of the offensive snaps in a game and topping 25% only five times. He's already drawn buzz from beat reporters that he looks like a better option than incumbent starter Javonte Williams, who has averaged just four yards per carry while battling injuries over his first three seasons," White told SportsLine.

Nick Chubb, RB, Cleveland Browns: Chubb is a four-time Pro Bowler and was one of the most productive running backs in the NFL over his first five seasons. However, he qualifies as a sleeper because he only played in one game last season and he's currently carrying an ADP of 145.5 into the meat of Fantasy football draft season.

If he is healthy by Week 1 or soon after, there isn't much stopping him from finishing as a top-23 back outside of another significant injury, as he averaged over 100 yards from scrimmage per game in each of his four seasons," White told SportsLine. "He's an amazing value at this price before we get further clarity on his recovery, and even if his ADP rises he'll likely continue to offer profit potential." Get the full Fantasy football draft guide over at SportsLine.

How to find proven 2024 Fantasy football rankings

