The Buccaneers made the playoffs for the fourth consecutive season, and they did it with Baker Mayfield as their QB1. They'll look to build on the success they had in 2023, despite losing offensive coordinator Dave Canales to the Panthers this offseason. If new offensive coordinator Liam Coen is true to his "players over plays" mantra, he should have no problem helping Mayfield continue where he left off last season.

Below the CBS Sports Fantasy staff will take a look into the Buccaneers' entire team outlook including changes to the top of the depth chart that matter for Fantasy, a burning question for Fantasy Football managers that needs to be answered, a review of their draft class, strength of schedule, and individual player outlooks for all of the notable Buccaneers players who may end up on your Fantasy rosters.

Buccaneers 2024 lineup changes



Burning question: Will Mike Evans go over the 1,000-yard mark yet again?

Over the past decade, three constants have prevailed: death, taxes, and Mike Evans surpassing the 1,000-yard mark. Last season, he etched his name in history as the first player to begin his career with 10 consecutive 1,000-yard seasons, a feat he aims to extend in 2024. As he approaches free agency, Evans is determined to outshine his stellar 2023 stats of 1,255 yards and 13 touchdowns to prove worthy of re-signing. Evans will be 32 once he becomes a free agent in 2025 but has managed to maintain his skill by prioritizing his health and embracing Tom Brady's TB12 method in recent years, leading to him feeling better than ever. Under offensive coordinator Dave Canales last season, Evans excelled in yards after the catch, totaling a career-best 333 yards. With Liam Coen now steering the ship, Evans awaits similar opportunities to prove he has plenty of juice left.

Buccaneers 2024 player outlooks



By Dan Schneier and CBS Fantasy staff

QB Baker Mayfield

Mayfield had a major bounceback season in 2023 while finding an immediate rapport with Mike Evans. He finished the season averaging the 17th-most Fantasy points per game and will always be limited by the fact that he doesn't offer much of anything in the run game. Mayfield will benefit from having another offseason to improve his rapport with Evans and with Chris Godwin now one full year removed from an ACL tear and a hopefully healthier Tampa offensive line. Mayfield makes for a solid backup in one-QB leagues and a QB2 for two-QB and Superflex formats.

RB Rachaad White

White broke out in 2023 in large part due to how he fit Dave Canales' system. White finished with the fifth-most touches per game, top 10 among all RBs in carries and top nine in targets, and he turned that massive volume into the 14th-most Fantasy points per game and ninth-most per game in PPR formats. The outlook has changed slightly in 2024 with Canales in Carolina and the Buccaneers using a draft pick on RB Bucky Irving. With a heavy volume projection, White comes off the board around the Round 2/3 turn and is one of the best bets for volume at the RB position.

RB Bucky Irving

Irving enters the NFL after a productive career at Oregon after the Buccaneers used a fourth-round pick to select him in the 2024 NFL Draft. His calling card is his stop-and-start ability -- he can make defenders miss in a phone booth. At 5-foot-9 and 192 pounds, he'll have an opportunity to carve out a change of pace role in Year 1 but does not have much potential to be a lead back and would likely serve in a committee should something happen to Rachaad White. Irving is likely to come off the board in Round 3 of most rookie-only drafts. In redraft, he may be worth a late-round pick just to see how his role shakes out in training camp.

WR Mike Evans

Evans fell in Fantasy drafts last summer due to uncertainties about his quarterback play and concerns about his age. He responded by finishing as the WR4 overall in Fantasy with another 1,000-yard season (1,233 to be exact) and 13 receiving touchdowns. His rapport with Baker Mayfield was excellent, specifically in the red zone. He enters 2024 as a high-end WR2 option being selected in the early-to-mid-Round 3 range despite him outproducing several of the receivers drafted in front of him.

WR Chris Godwin

Godwin took some time to round into form as he made his return from ACL surgery, but he found his stride at the end of the season with a WR11 and WR13 finish overall in two of his last four games. Godwin's role in 2023 was high volume, low average depth of target, and minimal impact in the red zone. Assuming he will see some positive regression in the TD department, Godwin makes for an excellent draft day target in the Round 6-7 range, specifically in PPR formats.

WR Jalen McMillan

The Buccaneers selected McMillan in the third round of the 2024 NFL Draft after a productive career at Washington, where his numbers were much better in 2022 (79 receptions for 1,098 yards and nine TDs) than his final year (45-559-5). He has the potential to emerge as a slot target in the Bucs offense and has intriguing Dynasty potential with Chris Godwin slated to reach free agency next offseason. McMillan is off the radar in redraft leagues, but he's worth considering in Round 3 of rookie-only drafts.

TE Cade Otton

Otton had one blow-up week where he finished as the TE2 but other than finishing just inside the top 12 TEs in weekly scoring only three times in 2023. Otton finished the 2023 regular season scoring just the 24th-most Fantasy points per game among TEs. A big factor in Otton's struggle to establish Fantasy consistency was his lack of volume. Otton saw under four targets per game and ranked just 27th among TEs in targets per game. With Baker Mayfield returning and the Buccaneers bringing back both Mike Evans and Chris Godwin, Otton is unlikely to establish any consistency in 2024. He is not worth rostering in 2024 in all but the deepest of tight end premium leagues.

K Chase McLaughlin



McLaughlin averaged the 16th-most Fantasy points per game in 2023 in a season where the Buccaneers offense surprised many. If Tampa's offense has any regression after losing offensive play caller Dave Canales, McLaughlin will have fewer scoring opportunities. There are better options on Draft Day.

Buccaneers DST

The Buccaneers were a fringe DST in 2023 scoring the 13th-most Fantasy points per game. With one of the best young safeties in the NFL (Antonie Winfield), Tampa is a solid bet to rack up interceptions but they scored just one defensive and special teams touchdown combined in 2023. In 2024, they are once again a fringe DST better used as a streaming DST than drafted to be your DST1.