Allen has been the best quarterback in Fantasy Football for the past four seasons, but he's not our consensus No. 1 QB in 2024. This offseason the Bills lost Stefon Diggs and Gabe Davis from their receiving corps and replaced them with Keon Coleman, Curtis Samuel, and Marquez Valdes-Scantling. They also retained Joe Brady as their offensive coordinator. Under Brady, Allen averaged 2.5 fewer pass attempts and 18 fewer pass yards per game. That didn't matter last year, because Allen ran for 15 touchdowns, but we don't want to count on any QB repeating that type of outlier season. Allen is worthy of consideration after the first quarterback is selected in your Fantasy draft, but don't reach for him this year. He is only worth a Round 1 pick in leagues where you can start more than one quarterback.