It's a great story that Patrick is making a comeback after tearing his Achilles last season. He'll compete for playing time this preseason with other Broncos receivers. If it becomes clear that his speed wasn't compromised with the injury, he might get a decent role in the Broncos offense and potentially work out in Fantasy as a bench receiver. He's never had even 750 yards in a season, and the only time he scored more than five touchdowns was in 2020. Patrick doesn't have enough upside to be considered worthy of a draft pick this summer, but he could surface as a one-week option off waivers.