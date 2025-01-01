Happy New Year! We're kicking 2025 off with a brand new set of Dynasty Fantasy Football rankings. These rankings are based on full PPR leagues where touchdown passes are worth six points. The most important thing to note is that these rankings are about how a player should be ranked in a vacuum. If you're a true contender in 2025, then the vets should be bumped up a few spots. If you're a rebuilder, then the young guys get a boost. These are the rankings that power my Dynasty trade charts, which you can find over on Sportsline for both one-QB and Superflex leagues.

Chase Brown is the only running back to rank inside my top 10 this January who was outside my top 20 last January. As a quick side note, the far left column shows you my January 2024 rankings for each player. Just don't look at Javonte Williams, please.

Brown took the Bengals' RB1 job and literally ran with it, averaging 23.3 touches in his final eight games. He was RB3 on a per-game basis in that stretch, with an average of 20.6 PPR Fantasy points per game. He doesn't even turn 25 years old until March of next year, so it's easy to see why he moved into the top 10. At the same time, I wouldn't blame anyone for being skeptical. Brown's profile is exactly the type that has been known to fall off drastically. He's a former fifth-round pick who only had 58 touches as a rookie.

Historically speaking, Day 3 picks or UDFAs who have spike years at running back have been very volatile Dynasty assets. Remember James Robinson? At the same time, recently, guys like Kyren Williams and Isiah Pacheco have held on to their jobs despite their lack of draft capital. My working theory right now is that it is a lot better to be a low-cost back on a team that keeps their head coach. If there's a regime change, you should be very cautious. That (and his fumbling problems) is one reason I am less excited about Tyrone Tracy, who didn't even crack my top 20 running backs in this update. Of course, the Bengals may make a change if they miss the playoffs.

For what it's worth, the concerns about Brown could also be applied to Bucky Irving. The biggest difference is that Irving was a better running back prospect who saw his value plummet after an uninspiring combine. I am more confident in Irving as a lead back in 2025, which is why he is slightly higher in the rankings.

Here are my updated Dynasty Running Back Rankings: