MOBILE, Ala. -- The 2025 draft class might not have the same kind of star power as the 2024 class did -- especially at the quarterback position -- but that doesn't mean it's not an interesting class. What it might lack in star power it more than makes up for in quality NFL-level talent. It's a not-too-top-heavy but plenty deep class. When you hear whispers about the value of prospects being the same at 20th overall as it will be at 40th overall, you'll know what they mean.

To that end, the 2025 Senior Bowl practices featured a bunch of players who should have the chance to contribute on Sundays. It might be generous to say six players from last year's event made an impact in Fantasy leagues as rookies; this year there should be at least a couple more.

Here's who to know, by position, based off of who looked the best during the week. Keep in mind, these are not final evaluations -- strictly a rank list from the week's practices only. It's your first look at players whom you might target in your Dynasty leagues who aren't super-obvious.

Quarterbacks

The top of the consensus lead QBs, Cam Ward and Shedeur Sanders, weren't in attendance this week. Seven quarterbacks were.

Top QB: Jaxson Dart, Ole Miss

His effortless throwing motion with very good arm strength and placement helped make him the most consistent thrower on the week. At different points on each day, Dart reacted well to pass rush pressure by getting the ball out fast. Lastly, Dart dispelled the idea that he was a system QB, listing four other offenses he played in over his life including three years in the Wing-T offense. I would not be surprised if Dart was the third quarterback taken in the draft.

Next best: Dillon Gabriel, Oregon

You could nitpick Gabriel for his height (5-10) or his age (he's 24) or even his long, winding collegiate career (UCF, Oklahoma, Oregon). But for this week, he was extremely efficient with maybe two bad throws and one tipped pass at the line of scrimmage over three days of work. His arm strength was good, he threw with anticipation, and he also knew when not to throw when his reads were covered. His good decision-making will make him popular as a high-upside quarterback without the high-draft price tag.

What about ...

Jalen Milroe, Alabama: He had a rough week with a number of bad or slow reads and inaccurate throws. On Thursday alone he missed a RB on a route against air and three other targets in 1-on-1 drills. To be fair, he did have his moments including a picturesque deep, accurate ball to Jack Bech for a long touchdown on Thursday. If a team wants a dual-threat passer who needs to be given time to improve his processing, they'll nab Milroe.

Riley Leonard, Notre Dame: Leonard deserves props for competing eight days after a loss to Ohio State in the National Championship Game. He managed the offense really well, getting the ball out quick, often taking the simple throws and not forcing anything. He's had plenty of big game experience and seems more than capable of piloting an offense without taking too many risks. It's likely he'll start his career as a backup.

Running backs

Candidly, the Senior Bowl was light on top-tier running back prospects this year, but that's sort of an anomaly because this year's draft class is stacked. Nearly every running back here was solid, but only two stood out to me.

Top RB: Trevor Etienne, Georgia

I found Etienne to be the smoothest runner here with well-trained patience at the start of his runs before exploding into space. His vision was also very good. He also ran routes better than anyone in Mobile. While he might not have the power to be a full-time three-down RB, he absolutely has a shot to be a decent Fantasy contributor as a rookie.

Next best: Devin Neal, Kansas

Neal has a very good blend of size and quickness that can help him earn running-down reps. He also ran patiently and wasn't so big that he couldn't squeeze through narrow lanes. He had good agility, a good center of gravity and quick burst after stopping his feet to make him a problem. He also acquitted himself nicely in the pass game. It would not shock me if Neal wound up getting picked before Etienne.

Wide receivers

The depth of the wide receiver class is better than people are giving them credit for. While I'm not sure how many receivers after the obvious names like Travis Hunter and Tetairoa McMillan will be Fantasy legends, I do think a number of wideouts in Mobile will have a chance to matter in 2025.

Top WR: Jack Bech, TCU

Everyone made plays over the three days of practice but Bech made multiple big plays every single day and rapidly became the favorite target of all the American QBs. He had very good size on his 6-foot-1 body, and even though he measured small hands I didn't see a single issue with them at all. He shed coverage with his route running and his speed, and also had practiced, nuanced physicality to help separate from defensive backs. In contested catch situations you could tell he had the mindset to match the strength to go after the football. I predict we'll hear more good things about him after the Combine and his draft stock will rise.

Next best: Tez Johnson, Oregon

This was tough because so many receivers flashed but none were as complete as Bech. In the case of Johnson, he made plays all three days and dominated with his speed and technique. He is much more than a go-route guy and return man. The knock on him is that he's small and especially lean -- 5-foot-9 and 156 pounds. Will teams view him as unsustainable like so many other smaller receivers, or can they find a way to utilize him like the Chiefs have utilized Xavier Worthy and negate some (not all) of the physical concerns?

What about ...

Jalen Royals, Utah State: Royals definitely showed off quickness and good hands, and his upper-body size will remind some folks of A.J. Brown, but he didn't have a standout week compared to others. He still figures to be a quality NFL receiver, though.

Arian Smith, Georgia: Perhaps the smoothest receiver in terms of speed and route-running, Smith's week was plagued by drops on Tuesday and Wednesday. That's something he'll get called out for over the next three months. No team will overlook that issue, but if he slips in the draft then I suspect a team will grab him and take their chances with him. If he ever overcame the drops he'd have a chance to be really good because he is very tough to cover.

Xavier Restrepo, Miami: The Hurricane's best trait is that he's got a knack for getting open and making plays even though he doesn't have dynamic speed or big size (5-foot-9). An example came in Thursday's practice when he broke off his route and found space in the end zone to snare a high throw in 7-on-7 drills. The guy's just a polished, professional receiver.

Keep an eye out for ...

Jayden Higgins, Iowa State: The Cyclones have put out a bunch of big receivers over the last six-plus years, but none of the big boys could move like Higgins. Over three days he showed off tremendous footwork and nuanced body control to psych out defensive backs and paired it with big size (nearly 6-foot-4, 217 pounds). He had pretty good speed and changed direction quickly given his size. The lack of deep speed will keep him from rising up draft boards too high, but he's an interesting player.

Pat Bryant, Illinois: For a big guy (6-2, 208), Bryant has some outstanding footwork to help spring him open against coverage. But he's not a burner and it showed up in his play in practice as coverage was able to run with him when he wasn't juking them. He made a ton of plays for the Illini over the season and will have a chance to help teams on Sundays, but he wasn't quite as dominant as others.

Tight ends

Get ready to hear a lot about the tight end class. The best guys -- Tyler Warren and Colston Loveland -- weren't in Mobile, but one stud was.

Top TE: Elijah Arroyo, Miami

Fantasy managers love a mismatch tight end who will run routes more often than block. That's Arroyo, who dominated on Tuesday's practice by flashing off speed, footwork and physicality -- the three primary ways receivers get open. Not only did he snag everything sent his way, but he often got his hands up at the last second to bring in the football so as to not tip off his defender. Arroyo is over 6-foot-4, 251 pounds and has the agility of a guy four inches shorter and 40 pounds lighter.

Next best: Harold Fannin Jr., Bowling Green

Fannin had a ridiculous one-handed touchdown catch in a 1-on-1 drill on Thursday, using footwork to separate from his coverage first. He can cut pretty well in his routes and has YAC upside. I thought it took him a day or two to really get into a groove but once he was comfortable he started to shine.

Three whispers I heard

1. The quarterback problem is real -- a lot of football people noted that this year's QB class won't have enough players to reliably fill starter jobs like last year's did, and as many as six teams could be on the lookout for a new signal-caller. It figures to push Sam Darnold and Russell Wilson, to name two, into high-money contracts and Week 1 gigs, something that seemed unfathomable a year ago (or three weeks ago).

2. One evaluator compared Cam Ward to Steve McNair, citing his arm strength, mobility and leadership as qualities. Ward was the overwhelming favorite quarterback among evaluators, even if most of the evaluators quickly added "but it's not a great group" after saying so.

3. Get ready for even more RB tandems. The depth of this class, as mentioned earlier, is very good. Teams figure to capitalize off of it, some by drafting their stud of the future, others by adding a back to an existing starter. Teams that don't have a capable backfield or ones with aging talent could even double-dip, according to an evaluator. Running backs have been bargains in past drafts as the position's been devalued; don't be surprised if smart organizations take advantage.