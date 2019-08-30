49ers' Adrian Colbert: Bothered by hamstring issue
Colbert is questionable to return to Thursday's preseason game against the Chargers due to a hamstring injury, Nick Wagoner of ESPN.com reports.
Colbert dealt with a hamstring injury earlier in the preseason, and he appears to have suffered a setback. The extent of his injury is unclear at this time.
