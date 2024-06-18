Aiyuk expressed frustration Monday with contract negotiations, although the 49ers remain interested in re-signing him at a lower price than what he's looking for, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

Aiyuk posted a TikTok video in which he says, "they don't want me," in an apparent reference to the 49ers. Rapoport, meanwhile, says he doesn't think negotiations are "completely dead" even though there seems to be a big money gap between the two sides. While Aiyuk's post may add fuel to the fire of trade rumors, it's still possible the 49ers keep him in a contract year even if they aren't able to work out a long-term deal. He held out from June minicamp and may not show up for the start of training camp if he's still scheduled to play out 2025 under a fifth-year option for $14.12 million.