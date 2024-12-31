Speaking after Monday night's loss to the Lions, coach Kyle Shanahan said Purdy's elbow injury isn't believed to be serious, Nick Wagoner of ESPN.com reports.

Purdy will undergo an MRI on Tuesday, but the belief is that he's dealing with a nerve issue while initial tests on his surgically-repaired UCL came back okay, Matt Barrows of The Athletic reports. Purdy was injured very late in the fourth quarter, and he was seen having his right arm examined on the sideline as Joshua Dobbs closed out the loss. With nothing to play for in Week 18 against Arizona, it wouldn't be a shock to see the Niners end Purdy's season a week early.