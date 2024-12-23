Purdy completed 26 of 40 pass attempts for 313 yards, two touchdowns and one interception while adding 26 rushing yards on four attempts in Sunday's 29-17 loss to the Dolphins.

Purdy was coming off of his worst showing of the 2024 campaign, so it was a positive sign to see the star quarterback put together an improved fantasy line against Miami. It wasn't all roses for 2022's Mr. Irrelevant, as an ugly interception in the fourth quarter killed any hopes for San Francisco to make a comeback. Purdy also led the 49ers with his 26 rushing yards for an injury-riddled squad that was forced to start its fifth-string RB on Sunday. With his team out of playoff contention, Purdy will continue to play out the string in Week 17 against the Lions on Monday Night Football.