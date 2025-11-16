Pineiro (hamstring) is questionable to return to Sunday's game against the Cardinals, Eric Branch of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.

Pineiro appeared to injure his right hamstring while kicking a point-after try in the third quarter of Sunday's game. The 49ers don't have another kicker on the active roster, so Pineiro's absence would cause the 49ers' offense to go for two-point tries on touchdowns for the rest of the contest. He made all three of his field-goal attempts and went 2-for-4 on point-after tries prior to his injury.