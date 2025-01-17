Cowing finished his rookie season with four receptions for 80 yards and one rushing attempt for seven yards across 15 active games.

Cowing was primarily used on special teams in 2024, producing 277 return yards for leagues that factor in that category. The Arizona product flashed some big-play ability as a receiver, averaging 20.0 yards per reception in limited action. Cowing could see more work as a sophomore in 2025, but it would likely take an injury or two in order to open up enough playing time to warrant fantasy consideration next year.