Cowing returned five punts for 51 yards and went without a target while playing four of the 49ers' 54 snaps on offense in Thursday's 12-6 loss to the Rams.

The rookie fourth-round pick out of Arizona has been serving as the 49ers' top punt returner throughout the season, but he's struggled to find a role on offense even while Brandon Aiyuk (knee), Jauan Jennings and Ricky Pearsall have missed multiple games due to injuries. Though Aiyuk is out for the season, Jennings and Pearsall have been healthy for several weeks now and, along with Deebo Samuel, are continuing to work comfortably ahead of Cowing at receiver. Cowing has recorded just two catches for 50 yards on four targets while playing just 39 snaps on offense all season.