Cowing (concussion) was listed as a full practice participant on Wednesday's injury report, Cam Inman of The San Jose Mercury News reports.

Cowing suffered a concussion during the 49ers' Week 11 loss to the Seahawks, and he was unable to pass the league's five-step protocols in time for Week 12 against the Packers. His ability to practice in full Wednesday is a sign that he's progressing through the protocols, though he'll need to be cleared by an independent neurologist in order to play against the Bills on Sunday.