Patrick did not record a snap of any kind in Sunday's 30-28 loss to the Packers.

The 49ers signed Patrick off of the Bengals' practice squad prior to Sunday's contest, and even dressed the running back for the Sunday Night Football matchup. Despite his active status, head coach Kyle Shanahan left the 24-year-old on the sidelines, opting to only use starter Trey Sermon and virtually every other position at tail back (fullback, wide receiver and tight end) before turning to his unproven backups. Even if the 49ers' backfield health doesn't improve prior to next Sunday's tilt against the Seahawks, fantasy managers should not be relying on Patrick.