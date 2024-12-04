Mason (ankle) did not practice Wednesday, Matt Barrows of The Athletic reports.
When he spoke with the media Monday, coach Kyle Shanahan said Mason would be going to injured reserve with a high-ankle sprain. That move has yet to be made, but Shanahan did reiterate Wednesday that a trip to IR is still likely for Mason, via David Lombardi of SFStandard.com. The 49ers will roll with a backfield led by rookie Isaac Guerendo and veteran Patrick Taylor over the next several weeks. The team also signed Ke'Shawn Vaughn to its practice squad.
