Juszczyk produced 26 rushing yards and a touchdown on five carries to go along with 19 receptions for 200 yards and a pair of scores while starting all 17 games for San Francisco this season.

Juszczyk turned in another strong season from the near-extinct fullback position, providing the 49ers with elite blocking in addition to his services as an auxiliary receiving option. The 33-year-old will enter the second year of his restructured contract in 2025, presumably serving a similar role which provides great real-life value to his club despite serving little fantasy utility.