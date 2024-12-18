Juszczyk played 27 of the 49ers' 54 snaps on offense and went without a carry or target in Thursday's 12-6 loss to the Rams.

Though he's seen a slight uptick in snaps over the past two games with both Christian McCaffrey (knee) and Jordan Mason (ankle) out for the season, Juszczyk hasn't benefited from a usage standpoint. The veteran fullback has managed just one touch (a three-yard reception) in those two games while rookie Isaac Guerendo has dominated the opportunities out of the backfield. For the season, Juszczyk has carried four times for 20 yards and a touchdown to go with 15 receptions for 122 yards on 23 targets over 14 games.