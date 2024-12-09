Taylor rushed seven times for 25 yards and a touchdown while failing to pull in his lone target in Sunday's 38-13 win over Chicago.

Fill-in starter Isaac Guerendo (foot) went down late in Sunday's win with a lower-body injury, affording Taylor the opportunity to score his first touchdown as a member of the 49ers. Guerendo's injury was speculated to be a foot sprain by the coaching staff, but there will likely be a clearer picture painted early in the upcoming practice week. Taylor would stand to gain the most fantasy value as the next man up should Guerendo be forced to miss any time. With a short week on tap ahead of Thursday's tilt against the Rams, Taylor should be the hot add on waivers a week after Guerendo (who scored twice Sunday) had fantasy managers scrambling to acquire him.