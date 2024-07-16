The 49ers placed Pearsall (undisclosed) on the active/non-football injury list Tuesday, Aaron Wilson of KPRC 2 Houston reports.

Pearsall's placement on the NFI list indicates that his injury was sustained away from team activities. The details and severity of Pearsall's injury remain undisclosed, but the 2024 first-round pick's placement on the NFI list comes at the same time as Brandon Aiyuk's official request to be traded, potentially depriving the 49ers of both negotiation leverage and receiver depth, depending on his expected recovery timetable. If Aiyuk's request is granted and he ends up traded, Pearsall will benefit from a substantially clearer path to starting reps alongside Deebo Samuel and Jauan Jennings, but he'll first need to get healthy and return to the practice field.