Adam Reth: Waived by Eagles
The Eagles waived Reth on Saturday.
Reth hoped to find a depth role with the Eagles this season, but he didn't make enough of an impression during camp to secure a roster spot. The Eagles opted to let him go Saturday to open a roster spot for wideout Darius Prince.
