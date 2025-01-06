We like to highlight the positive more than the negative, but we know not every player is a star and has a successful campaign each year. With that in mind, here is the 2024 All-Bust Fantasy Team.

The No. 1 criterion we used was removing players who missed the majority of the season due to injury. If a player missed more than five games due to injury, they were not included, which is why Christian McCaffrey isn't on this list.

Despite being the No. 1 overall pick in the majority of leagues based on the CBS Sports Average Draft Position data, McCaffrey was limited to just four games because of Achilles and knee injuries. It was a frustrating campaign, but we're not going to call him a bust.

In looking at the non-injury busts, we have to start with the ADP and compare it to where they finished. The players listed here were all drafted with high expectations, but they failed to deliver, which could have impacted many Fantasy rosters in a negative way.

2024 All-Bust Team

QB: C.J. Stroud

RB: Breece Hall

RB: Travis Etienne

WR: Tyreek Hill

WR: Marvin Harrison Jr.

WR: Deebo Samuel

TE: Dalton Kincaid

FLEX: Cooper Kupp

Stroud is our quarterback, although you can make a case for Patrick Mahomes since his ADP was at 28.1 as the No. 3 quarterback off the board, but he finished as QB11. But Mahomes got hot toward the end of the season and scored at least 21.8 Fantasy points in six of his final 10 games, including the Fantasy playoffs when he scored at least 25.7 Fantasy points in Weeks 16 and 17.

Stroud was drafted as the No. 5 quarterback with an ADP of 53.4, and he finished as QB18. He scored at least 20 Fantasy points just four times, and that's why he's on this list. You couldn't even start him for most of the season. Granted, he dealt with injuries to Nico Collins, Stefon Diggs and Tank Dell throughout the year, but Stroud never got on track even when he had two of his top three receivers on the field.

At running back, it's hard to find a bigger bust than Hall, who was drafted as the No. 2 overall player behind McCaffrey. He finished as RB16, and he never scored more than 14 PPR points after Week 11 until Week 18 when most Fantasy leagues were over.

Etienne was worse, but his ADP was at 18.6. He finished as RB35 and scored a career-low two touchdowns, with his last one coming in Week 2. And his season high was just 14.8 PPR points in Week 2.

Hill could compete with Hall as the biggest bust since he was drafted as the No. 4 overall player behind McCaffrey, Hall and CeeDee Lamb. Hill finished as WR18 in total points, but he was WR32 in PPR points per game at 12.8. He struggled with and without Tua Tagovailoa, who missed six games due to injury, and Hill's best days might be behind him since he turns 31 in March.

Harrison was the No. 1 rookie drafted with an ADP of 20.7, but he was outplayed by Malik Nabers, Brian Thomas Jr., Ladd McConkey and even Xavier Worthy by the end of the season. Harrison finished as WR30, and he had nine games with single digits in PPR scoring, including twice in the Fantasy playoffs (Weeks 15 and 16).

Samuel was drafted with an ADP of 33.3, but he finished as WR44. It felt like he had multiple paths to success with McCaffrey out for most of the season, and Brandon Aiyuk suffering a torn ACL in Week 7. Samuel had seven games with single digits in PPR scoring, including six of his final seven outings to close the season.

I put Kupp in the flex spot because he only missed four games from Weeks 3-7 due to an ankle injury. He was drafted with an ADP of 31.9, but he finished as WR38 overall and WR22 in PPR points per game (14.6). He was a complete flop in the Fantasy playoffs with a combined 9.3 PPR points in Weeks 15-17.

Finally, at tight end, Kincaid was a huge letdown as the No. 5 tight end off the board. His ADP was 59.4, but he finished the season as TE30. Kincaid scored double digits in PPR just three times all year and none after Week 8.