Bears' Cairo Santos: Questionable after full practice
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Santos (right thigh) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Ravens.
Santos practiced without limitations Thursday and Friday, suggesting he's more likely than not to return from a two-game absence Sunday. Jake Moody filled in effectively while Santos was sidelined. If Santos suits up, he could get plenty of kicking opportunities considering the Ravens are allowing a league-high 32.3 points per game.