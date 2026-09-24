Santos was a non-participant in Thursday's practice estimate due to a right hip injury.

Santos had a kick blocked in this past Sunday's weather-affected 9-3 loss to the Vikings, but he's otherwise been perfect through the first two weeks of the season, converting on field-goal tries of 40 and 50 yards and going 8-for-8 on extra-point attempts. The Bears don't have any kickers on their practice squad, and Brad Biggs of the Chicago Tribune notes that the team didn't bring in any kickers for workouts Thursday either, so the expectation is that Santos' hip injury is a minor concern that won't prevent him from playing Monday night against the Eagles.