Santos made both of his two field-goal attempts and converted all three of his extra-point tries during Sunday's 27-24 win versus the Buccaneers.

It was an up-and-down day for Chicago's offense Sunday, as it moved the ball relatively well but committed five turnovers. Nevertheless, Santos got an opportunity to win the game on the last play of regulation with a 38-yard field goal, and it looked good from the moment it left his foot. Following a bye in Week 10, the Bears will play host to the Saints in Week 11, at which point fantasy managers might want to double check the weather forecast in Chicago before locking Santos back into their lineups.