Claypool is being held out of practice with a soft tissue injury, WCSR's Mark Grogte reports.
His absence from a few spring practices shouldn't matter so long as Claypool is healthy for training camp this summer. He looks to be third on the depth chart behind DJ Moore and Darnell Mooney (ankle), the latter of whom has also been absent from spring practices. Claypool didn't do much after coming over from Pittsburgh in a trade last fall and now enters his contract year in a suboptimal situation for putting up numbers.