Swift (groin) didn't practice Friday.

Although he's played through groin or quad injuries on numerous occasions this year, Swift appears in real danger of missing Monday's game at Minnesota now that the Bears have listed him as a non-participant on consecutive days. He'll have one last chance to practice Saturday before the team releases its final injury report, and the same goes for Roschon Johnson, who remains sidelined with a concussion and is perhaps even less likely than Swift to play in Monday's game. Travis Homer is the remaining RB on the active roster, with Darrynton Evans available ln the practice squad. Homer has largely been a special teams player and passing-down specialist in the NFL, which means Evans may be the lead back if both Swift and Johnson end up inactive Monday night.