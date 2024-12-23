Swift rushed nine times for 20 yards and brought in all three targets for 33 yards in the Bears' 34-17 loss to the Lions on Sunday.

Swift unsurprisingly struggled on the ground against Detroit's tough run defense, and game script also eventually turned against the ground attack. However, the veteran back was able to at least partly make up for it with a serviceable day through the air, generating his second-highest receiving yardage total since Week 5. Swift failed to log double-digit carries for the first time this season, but he should have a good opportunity to get back to that volume in a Week 17 home matchup against the Seahawks on Thursday night.