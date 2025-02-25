Swift is unlikely to be released this offseason, but the Bears may prioritize adding another running back, according to ESPN's Dan Graziano.

Swift is scheduled to make $8 million in 2025, with more than three-fourths of the money guaranteed. His 2024 performance was disappointing relative to the three-year, $24 million contract he signed last offseason, although it could be argued he was a victim of circumstance more so than a major part of the problem during a horrible season for Chicago's offense. The scheme should improve under new head coach Ben Johnson, but it's uncertain how much Swift will benefit if that happens, as the Bears don't lack for draft capital and cap space to pursue upgrades (or at least competition).