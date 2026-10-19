Swift rushed 16 times for 44 yards and two touchdowns and brought in four of five targets for 26 yards in the Bears' 31-23 win over the Falcons on Sunday.

The Falcons' front did a good job on Swift overall, but the veteran running back was able to offset his average of 2.8 yards per carry with four- and two-yard touchdown runs in the first half. Swift was playing without Kyle Monangai (toe) for the second straight game, and the former did function as the clear lead back before Roschon Johnson saw more work as the contest unfolded. Swift has half his six rush TDs on the season in the last pair of contests, but he could see his workload take somewhat of a hit if Monangai is able to return for Thursday night's home contest against the Patriots.