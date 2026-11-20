Swift will be rejoined in the Bears backfield by Kyle Monangai (toe) on Sunday against the Saints, Larry Mayer of the team's official site reports.

During Monangai's five-game absence due to a turf toe injury, Swift took on a majority share of the RB reps for Chicago, but even before that, he got a healthy dose of touches (79) en route to 395 yards from scrimmage and three rushing touchdowns through the first four weeks of the season. Meanwhile, Monangai turned his 65 touches into 363 total yards and three rushing TDs during that same stretch. Both players figure to be utilized liberally by head coach Ben Johnson in Week 11 and beyond, though Swift is the better weekly bet to surpass 50 percent of the offensive snaps.